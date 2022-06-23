Life expectancy falls for the first time

Live

Global life expectancy has fallen for the first time since the 1950s, according to new analysis.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the analysis published by the ONE Campaign found global life expectancy fell by 1.64 years between 2019 and 2021.

The situation could be worsened by a global food security crisis and the impact of climate change, researchers warned.

This is the first time global life expectancy has fallen since records began in 1950.

The anti-poverty group also found broad support among the UK public for the government to take a leading role in ending the global pandemic.

It found 64 per cent of UK adults agreed that ending the hold of COVID-19 around the world should be a “top priority for the UK Government” in 2022.

Meanwhile 72 per cent were against uneven access to vaccines between high-income and low-income countries.

“The public gets that this pandemic hasn’t ended,” Romilly Greenhill, UK director at the ONE Campaign said.

“They get that the convergence of crises affects us all.

“If we want to protect ourselves and the economy, the government must listen to the public and lead on a global response to ending the pandemic.”