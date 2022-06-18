News World Boris Johnson in Ukraine to pledge more support
Updated:
Live

Boris Johnson in Ukraine to pledge more support

Boris Johnson told Ukrainians ‘the UK is with you until you prevail’. Photo: Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces as he met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion.

Mr Johnson, who Mr Zelenskiy described as a “great friend,” posted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president, with the words “Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again”.

The meeting was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns and is Mr Johnson’s latest show of support for Mr Zelenskiy since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The two leaders discussed supplies of weapons and air defences as well as further economic support for Ukraine and ramping up sanctions pressure on Russia, Mr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermark said.

“Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

Mr Johnson offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days at the meeting, his office said.

“My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” Mr Johnson said.

Follow Us

Live News

Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: Harry and Meghan call press conference to announce low profile
tony abbott carbon tax
Five recent policy decisions that explain Australia’s energy mess
Drink up! A daily glass of beer found to make a happy, healthy gut
Louis Theroux
How Louis Theroux accidentally created the most viral social media trend of the year
Buy now/pay later clobbered by interest rate hikes and inflation fears
Zoe Daniel
The Coalition’s denial of climate science created this energy crisis. But there is a solution