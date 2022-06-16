News World European leaders on their way to Kyiv
Updated:
Live

European leaders on their way to Kyiv

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The leaders of the European Union’s three biggest countries, Germany, France and Italy, are expected in Kyiv to show their backing for Ukraine as it struggles to withstand a relentless Russian assault.

The visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday has taken weeks to organise, with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.

The expected trip, which was publicly confirmed only at the last minute, came a day before the European Commission is due to make a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.

Speaking in Romania on Wednesday, Mr Macron said it was time for Europe to reassure Ukraine over its EU ambitions.

“We are at a point when we need to send clear political signals, us Europeans, towards Ukraine and its people when it is resisting heroically,” he said, without giving details.

Kyiv has criticised France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons and of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine’s freedom and security.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, told German newspaper Bild this week he was concerned the three leaders would put pressure on Kyiv to accept a peace deal favourable to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“They will say that we need to end the war that is causing food problems and economic problems … that we need to save Mr Putin’s face,” he said, referring to comments by Mr Macron this month that it was vital not to humiliate the Russian leader.

Addressing this concern, Mr Draghi said on Tuesday it was important for peace talks to open as soon as possible, but added they had to be “on terms that Ukraine deems acceptable”.

Mr Zelensky is expected to push his visitors to send more arms to help his hard-pressed army withstand the Russian invaders.

Ukraine has been particularly critical of Germany’s military aid. But Mr Scholz has dismissed allegations he has held back much-needed military support, saying it was one of the biggest military and financial backers of Ukraine, and that it was taking time to train Ukrainian soldiers to use the sophisticated artillery systems it was offering.

Topics:

Russia Ukraine
Follow Us

Live News

nsw energy
‘Significant pressure’: States face another day of power crunch
Watch: States overhaul early-years education, Albanese’s climate pledge, Melbourne GP to stay until 2040
US riot
Video shows US Capitol tour before attack
pakistan tea
‘Drink less tea’ plea angers Pakistanis
Amazon journalist missing
Suspect shot British reporter: Brazil police
johnny depp
Johnny Depp to return to court