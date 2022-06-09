Live

Harvey Weinstein is set to be hit with further police charges amid evidence he indecently assaulted a woman in Britain.

It’s alleged the disgraced movie producer assaulted a 26-year-old in London in 1996.

Once a powerful Hollywood figure until his downfall in 2017, Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape of an unrelated woman while he awaits another trial in the US.

The New York Times revealed that he had sexually abused women over the course of nearly three decades, and following the report dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

The verdict was considered a landmark in the MeToo movement where women came forward to accuse dozens of powerful men of sexual misconduct.

London’s Metropolitan Police have since heard from a woman who is now aged in her 50s.

“Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Special Crime Division.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Weinstein is jailed in California, where he was extradited last year. He is awaiting trial on 11 charges of alleged misconduct toward five women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013.

The now 70-year-old had pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

His lawyers there have argued that some of the charges should be thrown out because the statute of limitations had expired.