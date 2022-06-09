News World EU wants to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035
EU wants to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035

A street sign indicating electric car charging.
A street sign indicating electric car charging.
The European Parliament has approved a draft law that prohibits the sale of new carbon dioxide-emitting vehicles, set to take effect in 2035.

If the legislation enters into force, it would very likely lead to the end of combustion-engine powered cars and vans in the bloc.

The European Union assembly is now to enter negotiations with the bloc’s member countries, once they have adopted a joint position, meaning that the text of the final law still can be changed or watered down.

The mandate would amount to a prohibition on the sale in the 27-member EU of new cars powered by petrol or diesel.

The draft bill is part of the EU’s climate change package dubbed Fit for 55, aiming to reduce climate-damaging emissions by 55 per cent by 2030, when compared to 1990 levels, and reach climate neutrality by 2050.

