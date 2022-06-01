News World Ukraine to get high-tech US rocket systems
Live

Ukraine to get high-tech US rocket systems

Ukraine
The medium-range rocket systems are what Ukrainian leaders have been begging for to help fight against Russia. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Biden administration will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.

They are the critical weapons that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.

The US plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.

In a guest essay published Tuesday evening in The New York Times, Mr Biden confirmed that he had decided to “provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine”.

US officials say the aid package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday would send what the US considers medium-range rockets. They generally can travel about 70 kilometres.

The expectation is that Ukraine could use the rockets in the eastern Donbas region, where they could both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk.

Follow Us

Live News

tesla electric vehicle
How much can you really save with an electric vehicle?
The women ushering in change on the front bench.
‘We’re here now’: Anne Aly becomes first female Muslim minister in history-making front bench
albanese cabinet
Historic firsts as Albanese’s new cabinet is sworn in
Electricity
‘Unprecedented’: Electricity customers told to find new retailers
star wars
‘Something for everybody’: Future of the franchise excites Star Wars fans
Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University
Hillary Clinton’s lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI