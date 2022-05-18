News World British MP arrested on suspicion of rape
Live

British MP arrested on suspicion of rape

More trouble for Boris Johnson’s party as another MP is linked to a sex assault. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A parliamentarian from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offences committed over a seven-year period.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a man, aged in his 50s, had been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust, and misconduct in public office.

He remained in custody.

A spokesperson for the Conservative whips office, which is in charge of party discipline in parliament, confirmed that the man arrested was a member of parliament for the Conservatives and said the MP had been told to stay away from the parliamentary estate while the police investigation took place.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further,” the spokesperson said.

Neither the police nor the whips office named the suspect.

In a statement, police said they had received a report in January 2020 relating to alleged offences committed between 2002 and 2009 in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime,” the police statement said.

Follow Us

Live News
‘Admit what the hell is going on’: Biden wants US to face White Supremacy problem
Logies
Have the Logies lost their mojo, or do new awards and the rise of the streamers signal a rebirth?
Bucking the trend: Is there a future for ultra-long-haul flights in a net-zero carbon world?
morrison election
Morrison and Albanese target final key seats amid costings row
air pollution food
The vegetables that can protect you against air pollution
housing Michael Pascoe
Michael Pascoe: Housing crisis? Look over there – a puppy!