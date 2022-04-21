News World Six dead after plane crashes into Haiti street
Live

Six dead after plane crashes into Haiti street

The aftermath of the plane crash (warning: Confronting footage)

Source: Twitter/Michael Diebert
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A small plane has crashed onto a busy street in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, Prime Minister Ariel Henry says, adding that the incident had caused both deaths and injuries.

“I extend my sympathies to the families of the victims, who have been just plunged into the greatest desolation by this new tragedy,” Mr Henry wrote on Twitter, without specifying the number of dead or wounded.

The plane took off from Port-au-Prince on Wednesday afternoon (local time), en route to the Haitian city of Jacmel, the country’s civil aviation authority told Reuters, adding that it received a distress alert.

The plane crashed in the commune of Carrefour.

Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that six people were believed to have been killed.

Haiti’s civil protection authority did not immediately respond to a request for further details.

Videos circulating on WhatsApp showed the twisted wreckage of a plane in the middle of a road along with what appeared to the bodies of victims of the crash.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the origin of the videos.

-AAP

Topics:

Haiti
Follow Us

Live News

Johnny Depp
What we know so far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial
fuel
Australia must speed up EV uptake to minimise reliance on foreign oil: Report
leaders debate The Sky News People's Forum was held in Brisbane on Wednesday.
Scott Morrison’s attacks fall flat as Anthony Albanese wins first debate
Julian Assange extradition moves one step closer
Angus Taylor
Fact check: Angus Taylor caught in dodgy climate scare campaign
part time
More older people are opting for part-time work rather than retirement: KPMG