Australia part of Russia suspension push

Australia is part of a push to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council alongside the United States and Britain. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used a UN address on Tuesday to call for the expulsion of Russia from the security council – where Russia is one of five permanent members who hold veto powers – so it can’t block peace resolutions to the war being waged on his country. But there is no direct way to remove a permanent member of the security council under the UN charter. However, Russia can be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council with a two-thirds vote in the General Assembly. Australia has co-sponsored the resolution required, but a senior foreign affairs official said the push was already underway before Moscow invaded Ukraine. Russia has threatened to retaliate against states who vote for its suspension.

Separately, Mr Zelensky has called for sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war, after accusing some countries of still prioritising money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes.

The democratic world must reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system, he said in his daily video address early on Thursday.

“The only thing that we are lacking is the principled approach of some leaders… who still think that war and war crimes are not something as horrific as financial losses,” Mr Zelensky told the Irish parliament earlier this week.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said it was extremely important that Australia moved in coordination with the US and partners against Russian aggression.