Ivanka Trump testifies over US Capitol attack

Former US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has testified for about eight hours to the House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, siege on the US Capitol.

“She’s answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she’s answering questions,” Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman, said at the Capitol.

Ms Trump’s testimony began on Tuesday morning (local time) and ended around 6pm, a source familiar with the testimony told Reuters.

Asked if he would describe Ms Trump as cooperating, Mr Thompson said: “She came in on her own, that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena.”

Ms Trump’s husband Jared Kushner spoke to the Select Committee last week, as the investigation of the attack on the Capitol expands to include close relatives of the former president.

Like her husband, Ms Trump met the committee virtually.

She and Mr Kushner were both advisers in the Trump White House.

Ms Trump was with her father much of the day on January 6, with the panel focusing much of its investigations on Mr Trump’s actions in the White House as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Ms Trump’s decision to cooperate is significant for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January.

The panel has conducted 800 interviews, but Tuesday’s with the former president’s daughter, a trusted aid, is among the most high profile as the committee races to complete its work.

Her testimony, like others before the committee, will be private. Public hearings are expected to begin this summer.

Lawmakers said earlier they wanted to discuss what Ms Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure then-vice president Mike Pence to reject those results, as well as concerns she may have heard from Mr Pence’s staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel’s office about those efforts.

