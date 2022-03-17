News World US promises more weapons as Ukraine accuses Russia of sickening shooting in bread line
US promises more weapons as Ukraine accuses Russia of sickening shooting in bread line

The US has promised to send more weapons to Ukraine to help protect the country against invading Russians.

Confirmation the White House will commit the equivalent of AU$1.1 billion in additional support comes after the Ukrainian president appeared in the Capitol via video link to issue a heartfelt plea for help.

Volodymr Zelensky showed lawmakers emotional footage of the devastation on the ground in his country.

Appealing to the Americans to understand the tragedy of his citizens’ plight, he compared the war with September 11 attacks and Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbour.

“Our country is experiencing the same thing every day, every night, for three weeks now,” Mr Zelensky said.

More civilians have been killed overnight – and there are allegations innocent people were murdered while lining up to get food for their families.

Ukrainian officials said 10 people had died after that shooting in the northern city of Chernihiv.

“Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store,” a statement Ukraine’s prosecutor general read.

Russia denied the claims.

Ukraine has also accused Russia of bombing a Mariupol theatre where families were sheltering from the violence.

In a separate attack near the same city, according to Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, rockets hit a convoy of women and children who were evacuating to another region.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday morning.

Weapons for Ukraine

The White House has confirmed it will commit US$1billion in additional support for Ukraine to  make “sure Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin”.

American President Joe Biden announced the aid package which the BBC said would include money for drones, 800 anti-aircraft systems, machine guns, 9000 anti-armour systems, shotguns, grenade launchers and 20 million rounds of ammunition.

Mr Biden said the support Allies are giving to Ukraine was unprecedented.

“We’re going to stay the course and do everything we can to push for an end to this tragic, unnecessary war,” he said.

Civilians ‘murdered while waiting for bread’

At least 10 people have died in the northern city of Chernihiv.

The US Embassy in Kyiv and local media organisation, Suspline News, reported that the deaths are a result of shelling attack by Russian forces.

A video shared by Suspilne News, and verified by The New York Times, appeared to show around 10 bodies outside a supermarket.

“A shell flew in and more than 10 people are dead,” Chernihiv governor Viacheslav Chaus told Rada TV.

Ukraine officials said “servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store”.

In a tweet, the US embassy wrote: “Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine”.

Russians let mayor go

The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol has been freed after he was seized by Russian forces five days ago, a Ukrainian official says.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, announced the news but did not release details about how the mayor became free.

Surveillance video last week showed the mayor of the occupied city, Ivan Fedorov, being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.

Families attacked while seeking shelter

In the besieged port city of Mariupol, Russia is accused of bombing a theatre where hundreds of innocent locals had been sheltering.

The city’s deputy mayor, Serhiy Orlov, has told the BBC between 1,000 and 1,200 people were in the building.

The number of casualties was still unknown.

People fleeing Mariupol have also come under attack.

In a Facebook post, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said a convoy of civilians was heading to the city of Zaporizhzhya when it was fired upon by a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system.

The Zaporizhzhya local government reported at least five people were wounded, including a child, in the attack which also ignited a fire.

“There is no mercy,” the city council wrote on Facebook.

As The New Daily has previously explained, Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces and left hundreds of thousands of residents trapped without power, water or food.

Medical supplies are running low – and, given recent attacks including the deaths of women and children at a maternity ward, it’s clear hospitals are not safe.

The World Health Organisation has warned attacks on hospitals appear to be becoming part of the “strategy at tactics of war”.

The BBC reports that WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Ukraine and 46 elsewhere in the world in other conflicts.

Attacks on healthcare are illegal under international law.

