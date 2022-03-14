News World Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Barack Obama said his main symptom was a ‘scratchy’ throat. Photo: Getty
Former US president Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Mr Obama wrote on Twitter.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

The United States death toll now stands at 965,000.

The national case total has also surpassed 79.4 million confirmed cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mr Obama wrote of his case: “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

 

