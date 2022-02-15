Live

The European Union is making plans to switch energy supplies and house refugees in the face of fears Russia will escalate its efforts to destabilise Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has suggested it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse a security crisis in which it has massed a huge force within striking distance of Ukraine.

Russia’s joint exercises with ally Belarus and other drills near Ukraine have fanned fears Russia may be poised to invade, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.

On Tuesday morning, President Vladimir Putin was shown asking his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, whether there was a chance of an agreement to address Russia’s security concerns, or whether it was just being dragged into tortuous negotiations.

Mr Lavrov replied: “We have already warned more than once that we will not allow endless negotiations on questions that demand a solution today.”

But he added: “It seems to me that our possibilities are far from exhausted … At this stage, I would suggest continuing and building them up.”

Washington has said Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” and on Monday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the situation “very, very dangerous”.

Russia has positioned more than 100,000 troops near to Ukraine’s borders but denies planning to invade, accusing the West of hysteria.

The EU official said US talks with Russia were “not yielding a lot” but that dialogue with Mr Putin was still open through the leaders of Germany and France.

The official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said the harsher the EU sanctions against Russia would be in case of a military invasion, the bigger the hit for the bloc should Moscow retaliate.

The official said 40 per cent of EU gas came from Russia and that the bloc was in talks with Norway and Qatar, among others, about increased energy supplies if needed.

The official also said the EU was looking at how quickly Russia could switch its energy supplies to China should it cut sales to Europe.

The EU was also preparing for refugee arrivals should Russia invade Ukraine, they said.

The source said the EU was expecting to decide on further macroeconomic support for Ukraine and that Kyiv was seeking more political support.

Some in the EU wanted to impose strong sanctions to discourage Russia from any attack, but others said that would amount to an escalation of tensions and that the bloc should only react later if needed, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Group of Seven large Western economies (G7) had warned Russia of “massive” economic consequences if it did invade, and promised Kyiv swift support.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain backtracked on remarks suggesting that Kyiv would reconsider its attempt to join NATO – one of Russia’s primary concerns – but did say that other concessions could be on offer.

“We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians,” Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC in a clarification.

“It has nothing to do with NATO, which (membership application) is enshrined in the constitution.”

The Kremlin said that if Ukraine renounced its aspiration to join the Western military alliance, it would significantly help address Russia’s concerns.

Moscow has made clear it sees the former Soviet republic’s quest for closer ties with the West, notably through NATO, as a threat.

-with AAP