Queen Elizabeth is on alert for signs of health problems after her eldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive to COVID-19.

Charles’ office announced on Thursday night that he had tested positive.

It’s the second time that the heir-to-the-throne has contracted the virus.

Reports soon emerged that the Queen could have been a close contact.

The BBC said Charles had met his mother on Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace source said the Queen was not displaying symptoms. Her health was being monitored, they said, but would not disclose further details including whether Elizabeth had tested positive to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Charles – who has had three vaccine doses – was meant to be at an event in southwest England to celebrate the 70th anniversary of his mother becoming Queen.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” Clarence House said, adding he had cancelled his planned engagements for later in the day.

Charles, 73, had tested positive in March 2020 and later said he had suffered only mild symptoms.

He spent seven days in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland before resuming his duties.

On Wednesday evening – the night before testing positive, and one day after spending time with his mother – Charles and his wife Camilla attended a reception at the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust.

They mingled with other guests including finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid.

On Friday morning, Clarence House continued to share photographs of Camilla at public events and meetings.

The BBC reports that Clarence House confirmed Camilla had tested negative.

It would not provide details about Charles’ symptoms.