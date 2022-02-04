News World Czechs bounce Australia in winter Games curling
Czechs bounce Australia in winter Games curling

Australia have suffered their worst loss in Olympics mixed curling, going down 8-2 to the Czech Republic late on Thursday.

After 6-5 losses to the United States and China, Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt were no match for fellow Games debutants Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul.

The Australians conceded after seven of the eight ends.

Paulova and Paul took control early, taking a 5-0 lead after three ends before Australia scored a point in the fourth.

Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill of Team Australia compete against Team Czech Republic. Photo: Getty

But Gill and Hewitt never looked like being able to reel in their opponents and they decided against the final end when the Czechs scored another two points in the seventh.

While the impressive Czechs hold a 2-1 win-loss record in the round robin schedule, Australia are languishing on 0-3 ahead of Friday’s game against Sweden.

-AAP

