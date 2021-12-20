News World Philippines typhoon death toll up to 208
Philippines typhoon death toll up to 208

Philippines typhoon
Typhoon Rai has left a trail of destruction and more than 200 dead in the Philippines. Photo: Getty
Share
The death toll in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Rai has risen to 208, after the storm carved a trail of destruction in central and southern provinces late last week, a national police official says.

There were 52 people still missing on Monday, according to police data, as relief efforts continued following one of the deadliest typhoons to have struck the Southeast Asian country.

The police have been mobilised for relief operations and to ensure order in calamity stricken areas, national police spokesman Roderick Alba said.

The number of casualties cited by police was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now. The agency said it was still validating reports from affected regions.

More than half of the deaths reported by police were fatalities in the central Visayas region, which includes Bohol province, home to some of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.

On Sunday, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap reported 74 deaths in his province, citing partial reports he said had been verified by the health department and local government officials.

Relief operations have been accelerating but remain hampered by damage caused to communication and power lines, which have yet to be restored in many devastated areas.

Typhoon Rai had displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before it moved towards the South China Sea over the weekend, also leaving huge destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte, and Surigao del Norte, including the popular Siargao surfing destination, and Dinagat Islands.

President Rodrigo Duterte has committed to release about two billion pesos ($A56 million) in funds to typhoon-hit provinces to help in recovery efforts.

