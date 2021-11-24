News World Children among at least 45 killed in fiery bus crash in Bulgaria
Updated:
Live

Children among at least 45 killed in fiery bus crash in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's worst-ever bus accident has killed 45 people, mostly North Macedonian tourists. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live
Voiced by Amazon Polly

At least 45 people, including 12 children, were killed when a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria.

Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to hospital in Sofia and were in stable conditions, hospital staff said.

Bulgaria’s interior ministry said 45 people died in the late-night crash, making it the most deadly bus accident in the Balkan country’s history.

Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said bodies were “clustered inside and burnt to ash.”

The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, Bulgarian officials said.

The accident happened on Struma highway about 45 kilometres west of Sofia about 2am Tuesday (local time), Bulgarian officials said.

The coach party was returning to Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul, a trip of about 800 kilometres.

Television footage showed the bus charred and gutted by fire in the middle of the highway, which was wet from rain.

“We have an enormous tragedy here,” Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told reporters.

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he had spoken to one of the survivors who told him the passengers were sleeping when they were woken by the sound of an explosion.

“I am terrified. This is such a huge tragedy,” he told private television channel BTV.

Bulgarian investigative service chief Borislav Sarafov said four buses from a North Macedonian travel agency had entered Bulgaria late on Monday from Turkey.

“Human mistake by the driver or a technical malfunction are the two initial versions for the accident,” he said.

-wires

Follow Us

Live News

NASA
NASA prepares to defend Earth from potential (and unlikely) asteroid strikes
house deposit
House price predictions bring no joy to first-home buyers
petrol prices
Petrol prices spike to new highs, but relief may be on the way for motorists
Why Netflix is rolling the dice on a reboot of teen drama series Heartbreak High after 22 years
Queensland PCR tests
Queensland hails ‘common sense’ deal to avoid slugging interstate travellers
Andrew Bragg
Senate suspends controversial ABC inquiry, but government hints at further scrutiny