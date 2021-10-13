News World US to reopen borders with Canada, Mexico
US to reopen borders with Canada, Mexico

US politicians will reopen the United States for non-essential travel. Photo: AAP
The US will reopen its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians from early November.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had confirmed the plans, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday (local time).

The office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the US had decided to allow fully vaccinated travellers from Canada and Mexico to come into the US for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.

Canada has allowed fully vaccinated US visitors into the country for non-essential travel since August 9.

The border closures with Canada, which have been in place for 19 months to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, have hit border communities hard and US politicians have pushed the White House to lift restrictions since March 2020.

The White House announced on September 20 the US would lift travel restrictions on fully vaccinated air travellers from 33 countries in early November, including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe.

Topics:

United States
