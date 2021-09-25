News World Space, the final frontier: William Shatner set to blast off in Bezos’ rocket
Space, the final frontier: William Shatner set to blast off in Bezos’ rocket

William Shatner
Star Trek legend William Shatner will become the oldest ever person to visit space when he blasts off next month on board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

Shatner, 90, will become to oldest person ever to go into space, beating out pioneering 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, who travelled with Bezos into space in July.The 15-minute flight, and the run-up to it, will be filmed for a documentary.

Star Trek legend Shatner had previously tweeted a mocked-up image of him in an astronaut suit, encouraging NASA to send him out.
“BTW @NASA – just in case; the suit does fit!” he wrote.

Shatner’s fellow crew on the proposed flight have not yet been named.

space flight
