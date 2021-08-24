Live

Boris Johnson’s office says the British Prime Minister has agreed to work with US President Joe Biden to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended.

“They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and US to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport,” a Downing Street spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by phone on Tuesday morning (Australian time)

“The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended.”

Mr Johnson and Mr Biden also noted the importance of concerted diplomatic engagement to secure the progress made in Afghanistan and prevent a humanitarian crisis, the statement said.

“They committed to driving international action, including through the G7 and UN Security Council, to stabilise the situation, support the Afghan people and work towards an inclusive and representative Afghan government,” the spokesman added.

The conversation came a day before an emergency virtual summit of G7 leaders on Tuesday to discuss the Afghanistan crisis.