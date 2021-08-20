News World Britain’s last Afghan evac flight ‘in five days’
Evacuees from Afghanistan disembark an RAF plane in the UAE. Photo: Getty
Britain’s last evacuation flight could leave Kabul in five days under an accelerated timetable for withdrawal from Afghanistan, The Times newspaper reports.

Ministers were told earlier this week that the last evacuation flight might have to leave next Tuesday before the planned departure of American forces on August 31, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

Another government source was quoted as saying the Tuesday evacuation date had not yet been formally agreed.

Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage of a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

A spokeswoman for Britain’s foreign ministry said about 1200 people had left Kabul on flights for Britain since Sunday.

Britain is working with the Taliban in Kabul on a “tactical, practical level” to pull out citizens and eligible Afghans, the country’s ambassador to Afghanistan said on Wednesday.

The Taliban seized power last weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for their safety.

