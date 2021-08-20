Another 60 Australians lifted out of Afghanistan

Live

More than 160 Australians and Afghan visa holders have been evacuated from Kabul after a third rescue flight departed amid ongoing chaos at the airport.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 60 citizens and Afghans who helped Australia during the war were transported to the United Arab Emirates overnight.

The first Australian flight from Dubai carrying 94 evacuees touched down in Perth early on Friday.

Mr Morrison said lifting people out of other parts of Afghanistan was not possible with operations limited to Kabul airport.

“The situation in Kabul does remain chaotic,” he said in Canberra on Friday.

Two Australian and one British flight have lifted 162 Australians and Afghan visa holders, including interpreters, out of Kabul this week.

But people stuck in other parts of the war-torn nation will struggle to secure a passage out.

Mr Morrison said the defence force directly advised him Kabul was the only place people could be extracted from.

He said the US was working with the Taliban to enable more flights to leave in coming weeks.

“But we’re dealing with the Taliban so I’m not making any assumptions,” Mr Morrison said.

“I’m moving as quickly and as safely as we possibly can to get as many people out as fast as we can.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton again tempered expectations of rescuing everyone trying to escape the new regime.

“I would love to say we could pull as many people out as possible from Afghanistan. But it is a very, very difficult situation,” he told the Nine Network on Friday.

“There is no sense pretending that you can get to the airport easily. There are checkpoints on the way to the airport.”

Britain helped 76 Australians and Afghan visa holders evacuate on Thursday.

Mr Morrison thanked British counterpart Boris Johnson for the Royal Air Force assistance in a phone call after the operation.

“They also discussed their joint desire to further expand their respective humanitarian programs to further assist displaced Afghans,” a spokesman for Mr Morrison said.

Mr Johnson stressed the need for a concerted international effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan through resettling refugees and increasing aid.

“The [British] Prime Minister and Prime Minister Morrison update one another on the work the UK and Australia are doing to this effect,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Australia has defended allocating 3000 places this financial year in its humanitarian program to Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

Mr Morrison has described the figure as a floor rather than a ceiling.

Canada has committed to taking 20,000 refugees, while Britain will do the same but over five years.

-AAP