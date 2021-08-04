Live

Another body has been found close to where an explosion occurred at a chemical waste incineration plant in the western German city of Leverkusen one week after the accident.

The victim has been identified, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Cologne said on Wednesday morning.

At least six people were killed by the powerful explosion and, according to the Cologne police, one person is still missing.

Cologne police are continuing to search the large Chempark site in Leverkusen.

The public prosecutor’s office is investigating unknown persons on suspicion of negligent homicide and negligent causing of an explosion.

The plant’s operator, Currenta, has said that the clean-up and recovery work is likely to take some time.

Last Tuesday, Emergency services took three hours to extinguish the fire at the Chempark site, home to chemicals companies Bayer and Lanxess.

Police had told residents living nearby to stay indoors and shut doors and windows in case there were toxic fumes.

“My thoughts are with the injured and with loved ones,” Chempark chief Lars Friedrich said.

“We are still searching for the missing people but hopes of finding them alive are fading,” he added.

Mr Friedrich said it was not clear what had caused the explosion, which led to a fire starting in a tank containing solvents.

“Solvents were burned during the incident and we do not know precisely what substances were released,” he said.

“We are examining this with authorities, taking samples.”