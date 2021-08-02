News World Shane Warne tests positive to coronavirus
Shane Warne tests positive to coronavirus

Shane Warne coronavirus
Warne got tested after waking up feeling unwell. Photo: Getty
Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has become one of the most high-profile Australians to contract the coronavirus.

The champion spinner turned coach has missed London Spirit’s clash with Southern Brave in the new English cricket limited-overs competition The Hundred after he was one of two members of the team’s staff to test positive for COVID-19.

The former Australia spinner is the head coach of the men’s team for the Lord’s-based franchise but he was forced to sit out the match on Sunday (local time) after feeling unwell.

A club statement read: “London Spirit men’s head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today’s match against Southern Brave at Lord’s.

“After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.

“A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted.”

-More to come. 

