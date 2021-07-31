News World Amazon fined $1.2 billion for data protection violations
Updated:
Live

Amazon fined $1.2 billion for data protection violations

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Amazon has been hit with a €746 million ($1.2 billion) fine by the European Union for data misuse.

In a regulatory filing published on Friday, the e-commerce giant said that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) issued a decision earlier this month, for processing personal data in violation of EU regulations.

The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed the fine on Amazon Europe Core in a July 16 decision, the company disclosed.

Amazon said it will fight against the decision, believing it comes without merit.

“We believe the CNPD’s decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter,” Amazon said in the filing.

GDPR requires companies to seek people’s consent before using their personal data or face steep fines.

The Wall Street Journal had reported in June that the company could be fined more than $US425 million under the European Union’s privacy law, citing people familiar with the matter.

It’s not the first time Amazon has been targeted by the EU – in November, regulators said Amazon breached antitrust rules by using independent sellers’ data for its own benefit.

– with AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers
Dennis Atkins: Labor’s electioneering backflips came too late to woo wary voters
Tim Feguson
The Ferguson Report: Special ‘worldwide rally for freedom from my family’ edition
Gladys Berejiklian and Alan Jones
From Alan Jones to Gladys Berejiklian, News Corp walks a delicate line on COVID politics
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic’s golden slam quest is over
Coles
‘Really disappointing’: Coles slammed for launching new plastic freebies despite pledge
Wine exports to China plummet as Australian winemakers deliver best vintage