Amazon has been hit with a €746 million ($1.2 billion) fine by the European Union for data misuse.

In a regulatory filing published on Friday, the e-commerce giant said that the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) issued a decision earlier this month, for processing personal data in violation of EU regulations.

The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed the fine on Amazon Europe Core in a July 16 decision, the company disclosed.

Amazon said it will fight against the decision, believing it comes without merit.

“We believe the CNPD’s decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter,” Amazon said in the filing.

GDPR requires companies to seek people’s consent before using their personal data or face steep fines.

The Wall Street Journal had reported in June that the company could be fined more than $US425 million under the European Union’s privacy law, citing people familiar with the matter.

It’s not the first time Amazon has been targeted by the EU – in November, regulators said Amazon breached antitrust rules by using independent sellers’ data for its own benefit.

– with AAP