Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to charges of rape and sexual assault, prosecutors say.

Weinstein, 69, arrived at Los Angeles Superior Court for his first appearance there in a wheelchair after being extradited from New York on Tuesday where he was serving 23 years in prison for rape and other sex crimes.

In Los Angeles he faces 11 charges of attacking five women between 2004 to 2013.

If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

After entering his not guilty plea through his lawyer on Wednesday, Weinstein was ordered to remain in jail until the next hearing on July 29, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone and is appealing his New York conviction and sentence.

He had been fighting extradition on medical grounds, citing diabetes and cardiac, back and eyesight problems.

Weinstein was one of the most powerful movie and TV producers in Hollywood before allegations by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct in 2017 led to criminal charges and fuelled the wider MeToo movement.

He co-founded the Miramax film studio, whose hit movies included Shakespeare in Love and Pulp Fiction.

His film studio filed for bankruptcy in March 2018.