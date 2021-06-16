News World Alabama factory worker found dead after shooting colleagues

The Alabama shooting was one of two in the US within hours and followed a weekend of gun violence. Photo: AAP
A 34-year-old fire hydrant factory worker has opened fire at his workplace in Albertville, Alabama, killing two people and wounding two others before apparently turning the gun on himself, US police say.

The suspect, whom police identified as Andreas Horton, used a handgun to start shooting at his fellow employees about 2.30am while he was working a shift at the Mueller Co, which makes fire hydrants, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

Police identified the victims as Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton.

Two wounded employees were transported to a nearby hospital and then to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where their condition was not immediately known, Mr Smith said.

The police chief said they were not aware of any relation between the shooter and David Lee Horton.

Mr Smith said the suspect fled the scene in a maroon Jeep and authorities found him just before 6am in Guntersville, about 24km from Albertville, a city of 21,000 people in northeast Alabama.

The suspect was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and multiple weapons were recovered from inside his vehicle, Mr Smith said.

“At this time officers are still at the shooting scene at the Mueller Company processing for any additional evidence,” he said, adding that authorities are still seeking a motive.

In a statement seen by local TV station WHNT, Mueller Co said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the shooting.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, the Albertville community and the entire Mueller family during this extremely difficult time,” the company said.

