More than 200 commuters have been injured in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur after two trains moving in the opposite direction on the same track crashed head-on.

Images and footage captured after the accident on Tuesday morning (Australian time) showed passengers lying on the floor of the train carriage, covered in blood.

Pieces of broken glass were strewn across the floor after the two Metro trains collided in an underground tunnel about 100 metres away from the KLCC station, near the Petronas Twin Towers.

One had been carrying 213 passengers, while the other was empty and going in the wrong direction after it had just been repaired.

District police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the crash appeared to have been caused by miscommunication.

“We are still investigating the incident … but we suspect that perhaps there was a miscommunication from the trains’ operations control centre,” he told reporters.

At least 47 passengers are in a serious condition, while the other 166 who were on board sustained minor injuries, Mr Abdullah said.

Some were pictured lying on stretchers and being treated by emergency services.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the trains were not travelling at high speeds.

He said one was going 20 kilometres per hour while the other was going 40 kilometres per hour.

“Some suffered broken arms and others suffered other injuries,” he told reporters.

“Prasarana has insurance coverage for passengers, so no issue. Now our focus is for treatment for the injured passengers. We will do our best,” he added.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin described the crash as “serious”.

“I have instructed the transport minister and (train) operator… to conduct an in-depth probe to find out the cause of the accident,” he said on Facebook.

The Transport Ministry will set up a task force to investigate the collision.

It is expected to receive the preliminary report on Wednesday.