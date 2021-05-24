A new record-breaking rollercoaster that has a top speed of nearly 100km/h has been unveiled in the United States.

Located at Six Flags theme park in New Jersey, the Jersey Devil Coaster has been dubbed the tallest, fastest and longest single-rail coaster in the world.

Daredevils, if that sounds like you, please make sure you visit the park on an empty stomach.

Rising to more than 40 metres high, the ride takes passengers on a belly-churning 87-degree vertical drop.

Each of the four trains will hold 12 passengers in a single-file layout with their legs hanging out either side of the one-kilometre monorail track.

The journey includes a 180-degree stall, a ‘raven dive’ and a zero-gravity roll.

The Jersey Devil was named after a mythical demon-like creature that is said to haunt the Pine Barrens of South Jersey, where the theme park is located.

The creature is often described as a flying biped with hooves.

Six Flags park president John Winkler said it was an appropriate name.

He hopes the ride provides just as much suspense as the myth.

“Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years,” he said.

“This iconic piece of New Jersey history inspired the design for this monstrous scream machine.”

The final piece of the track was added over the weekend, completing nearly two years of construction.

Additional ride testing, inspections and New Jersey state certification remain to be completed, but Six Flags Great Adventure plans to announce an opening date in the near future.