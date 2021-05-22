One of the most successful YouTube videos ever uploaded to the platform will be taken down on Sunday.

Charlie bit my finger — again, was uploaded on May 23, 2007 and has been viewed more than 882 million times, but will be taken down on its 14th anniversary.

The Davies-Carr family from the United Kingdom announced on their YouTube page that the video will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT).

NFT’s are is a piece of data, secured by blockchain code, where the owner is the only person with access to the data.

Art works have recently been sold using the new technology, as well as video clips.

Now, one of YouTube’s most famous uploads will be taken down and sold as an NFT to the highest bidder, “memorialising them in internet history forever”.

“We are now moving onto the next exciting thing,” the family wrote on their page.

YouTube viewers only have until Sunday to watch the clip before it is removed.

The auction will begin at 12:00am AEST on Sunday, with the video being taken down after that.

“This is not the end of the beloved video, but rather a new beginning,’ a statement on the auction site states.

“The NFT winner will also get the opportunity to create their own parody of the video featuring the original stars, Harry and Charlie.”

The family said they made the decision because they were not being supported by YouTube to get the views they were a decade ago.

“I have tried to get engagements levels back to where they were but no one from YouTube will speak to me,” they wrote.

“We helped YouTube grow and embraced it early.”

The video shows then young children Harry and Charlie Davies-Carr sitting on a chair together.

The 56-second clip shows toddler Charlie repeatedly bite the index finger of his older brother, who complains despite sticking his finger into Charlie’s mouth.

The video was a viral success in the early days of YouTube, at one point being the most watched video in its history.

On their YouTube page, the Davies-Carr family claim the video is still the most viewed video that is not a commercial or a music video.

–ABC