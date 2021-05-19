A towering skyscraper in the Chinese city of Shenzhen has been evacuated after it started to violently shake, sending hundreds of shoppers and office workers running.

Local authorities say they do not yet know what caused the 300 metre tall SEG Plaza building to start wobbling on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

The skyscraper, which houses more than 70 storeys of electronics stores and offices, is 21 years old.

It is in the centre of Shenzhen, a city of more than 12 million people in Guangdong province which is known for its shopping and booming tech industry.

Reason for shaking remains a mystery

There was no earthquake at the time, and the authorities said a preliminary investigation found “no cracks in the ground surrounding the building” and no damage to “pieces of outer wall”, reported the BBC.

The SEG Plaza is the 104th-tallest building in China and the 212th-tallest in the world, according to online database the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.