News World China to curb ‘unreasonable’ commodity price rises
Updated:

China to curb ‘unreasonable’ commodity price rises

China is moving to restrict iron ore price rises. Photo: Getty/TND
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

China will strengthen management of both supply and demand sides to curb “unreasonable” increases in commodity prices and prevent the pass-through to consumers, the country’s cabinet says, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.

Prices for commodities such as steel, iron ore and copper have surged this year fueled by post-lockdown recoveries and easing liquidity globally.

China will step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities and reinforce inspections on both spot and futures market, CCTV reported the cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

It will strictly crack down malicious trading and inspect behaviours that bid up prices, the cabinet said.

The country also urged coal producers to boost production “in the premise of ensuring safety” to meet peak demand in summer, the cabinet said.

China will maintain stable monetary policy and keep yuan exchange rates basically steady, according to the cabinet.

The cabinet said China will help small and micro firms to cope with production and operation difficulties amid rising costs.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Gas power plant plan
Government’s $600 million gas plant fails on the numbers alone: Analysts
F1: Ricciardo’s younger teammate gets long-term deal
Senate inquiry wants better legal protection for journalists
Major changes to supermarket experience as retail giants try to stop waste
It’s a ‘big deal’ if Christian Porter loses top lawyer
Regional house prices boom
Byron Bay and Suffolk Park lead regional house price boom
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video