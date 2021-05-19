News World Prosecutors say shooting of black man was ‘justified’ – but the family calls it an execution
Prosecutors say shooting of black man was 'justified' – but the family calls it an execution

Andrew Brown's sons Khalil Ferebee and Jamiere Revell spoke publicly about the death in April. The family said it was an execution-style shooting. Photo: Getty
The fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a black man killed last month by sheriff’s deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants, was justified, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble says.

Mr Brown, 42, was shot as he resisted arrest during the morning raid at his home on April 21 in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community where just over half of the roughly 18,000 residents are black.

“Mr Brown’s death was justified,” Mr Womble told reporters at a news briefing in which he also showed video taken from the body-worn cameras of the officers at the scene.

He said the video showed police behaving as any reasonable police officer would “when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to place their lives in danger,” describing how Brown drove his car toward them in a dangerous way.

The officers would not face criminal charges, he said.

“The constitution simply does not require police to gamble with their lives in the face of a serious threat,” Mr Womble said.

“They could not simply have let him go as has been suggested.”

The killing captured attention across the US, coming a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

The videos showed Mr Brown ignoring police commanding him to get out of his car, which he instead drove in the direction of officers, forcing at least one of them to lunge out of the way.

Police began firing at the car: one shot went through Mr Brown’s windshield and another five entered the car’s trunk.

Mr Brown suffered two gunshot wounds: a non-lethal shot to the shoulder and a fatal shot to the back of his head.

“Mr Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Mr Womble told reporters.

Mr Womble said Mr Brown was known to officers as having a long history of arrests and convictions dating back to 1995, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Before heading to Mr Brown’s home, officers were told that he had a history of resisting arrest or barricading himself against police, Mr Womble said.

He said crystal meth, an illegal stimulant, was found in Brown’s car, a chunk about as big as “a 50-cent piece”.

Lawyers for Mr Brown’s family had previously said a 20-second portion of the video they were allowed to see showed he was “executed” by the officers, describing how they continued shooting at him as he drove away from them.

