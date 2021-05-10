News World Another Scottish independent vote now looks ‘inevitable’

Another Scottish independent vote now looks ‘inevitable’

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon after the SNP won a fourth victory in the Scottish Parliament election, triggering fresh talk of an independence referendum. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

It is “a matter of when, not if” Scotland holds another poll on whether to leave the United Kingdom, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has told UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

In a phone call to Mr Johnson following weekend elections that saw the Scottish National party secure a historic fourth term, Ms Sturgeon said the support in the polls for pro-independence candidates meant another referendum was guaranteed to happen.

This was despite UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove using his Sunday broadcast interviews to signal that the UK government was not prepared to sanction a follow-up to 2014’s referendum after the Scottish National Party failed to secure a majority at the Scottish parliament elections.

Mr Gove said the weekend’s election result, in which Ms Sturgeon secured a fourth successive term in power for the SNP but fell one seat short of gaining a 65-seat majority in the Edinburgh parliament, indicated that it was “not the case that the people of Scotland are agitating for a referendum”.

He instead urged the SNP to “concentrate on recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic.

But party leader Ms Sturgeon, in a discussion with the prime minister on Sunday, told him that the pro-independence outcome of the elections, with the Scottish Green Party also standing on a ticket of breaking from the rest of the UK, meant a second referendum had become inevitable.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson finished his call with the SNP leader by “emphasising the importance of focusing on COVID-19 recovery at this time”, as No 10 looks to kick talk of a referendum into the long grass.

-AAP

 

Follow Us

Trending Now

Deals needed for COVID booster shots, as government ‘flat-footed’ on variants
View from The Hill: A budget for a pandemic, with next year’s election in mind
Herbal weight loss supplements
Do herbal weight-loss aids work? If you’ve tried them, you probably know the answer
Coronavirus India cremations
At India’s funeral pyres, COVID-19 sunders the rites of grief
Australian Millennials are leaving marriage until later
Why more Australians may want to delay getting married
The one million Australians missing in the Treasurer’s new jobs target
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video