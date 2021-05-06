News World Woman gives birth to nine babies in Casablanca clinic, two more than expected
Updated:

Woman gives birth to nine babies in Casablanca clinic, two more than expected

A medical workers checks on one of the nine babies born in the Moroccan city of Casablanca. Photo: Getty
A woman who had been told she was pregnant with seven babies has given birth to nine babies in a Casablanca clinic.

Twenty-five-year-old Halima Cisse, from the West African country of Mali, had been sent to Morocco for special care after local doctors diagnosed the multiple pregnancy.

She gave birth via Caesarean section on Tuesday at the private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca.

“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement.

Cisse had been expecting seven babies.

Mali’s government flew Cisse to Morocco for the births because there wasn’t adequate equipment in Mali to deal with the extremely rare and complicated pregnancy.

