North Korea says the United States faces “a very grave situation” and alleges President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling it a security threat.

Last week, Mr Biden, in his first address to Congress, called North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs “serious threats” to American and world security.

He said he would work with allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence.

“His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the US for over half a century,” senior North Korean foreign ministry official Kwon Jong Gun said on Monday.

“It is certain that the US chief executive made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint.

“Now that the keynote of the US new DPRK policy has become clear we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures and with time, the US will find itself in a very grave situation.”

Mr Kwon still didn’t specify what steps North Korea would take. His statement could be seen as an effort to apply pressure on the Biden administration as it’s shaping up its North Korea policy.

‘We’re not hostile’

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Sunday US policy is “not aimed at hostility, it’s aimed at solutions” and at “ultimately achieving the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”.

“And we’re prepared to engage in diplomacy towards that ultimate objective but work on practical measures that can help us make progress along the way towards that goal,” Mr Sullivan told ABC.

The White House officials have completed a review of policy toward North Korea, with plans for Mr Biden to veer from the approaches of his two most recent predecessors in trying to stop North Korea’s nuclear program.

Press secretary Jen Psaki did not on Friday detail findings of the review but suggested seeking middle ground between Donald Trump’s “grand bargain” and Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” approaches.

After a series of high-profile nuclear and missile tests in 2016-17, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launched summit diplomacy with Trump on the future of his growing nuclear arsenal.

But that diplomacy remains stalled for about two years over differences in how much sanctions relief North Korea could win in return for limited denuclearisation steps.

In January, Mr Kim threatened to enlarge his nuclear arsenal and build more high-tech weapons targeting the US mainland, saying the fate of ties would depend on whether it abandons its hostile policy.

In March, he conducted short-range missile tests for the first time in a year, though he still maintains a moratorium on bigger weapons launches.

-AAP