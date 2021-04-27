News World Canadian town left without internet, mobile services after beaver chews through cable
Updated:

Canadian town left without internet, mobile services after beaver chews through cable

Beaver
The beaver chewed its way through a crucial fibre cable. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

It has been dubbed a “uniquely Canadian turn of events”.

About 900 residents of Tumbler Ridge, a small community in the foothills of the British Columbia Rockies, were left without internet over the weekend after a beaver chewed through a crucial fibre cable.

Internet provider Telus said it appeared the beaver was digging underground alongside a creek when it came across the cables, which were buried about one metre deep and protected by an 11-centimetre conduit.

Upon further inspection – and in what the company described as a “very bizarre and uniquely Canadian turn of events” – workers found evidence the beaver had used material from the cables to build its dam, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

“Just after 4am [Saturday], our fibre cable serving Tumbler Ridge was damaged, which disrupted internet, TV and mobile service for some of our customers in the area,” the company said in a statement.

“Our team immediately worked to identify the locations of the damage and discovered that the cause of this fibre cut is fairly unique – beavers have chewed through our fibre cable at multiple points, causing extensive damage.”

Services were restored to Tumbler Ridge – a town of about 2000 people – some 12 hours later, the CBC noted, but it’s unclear if the beaver was relocated.

A symbol of Canada, the beaver is renowned for its dam-building abilities.

Alberta’s Wood Buffalo National Park is home to the world’s largest beaver dam, with a depth of 850 metres.

-ABC

Topics:

Canada
Follow Us

Trending Now

Superannuation investors will vote against company directors who fail on climate
Scott Morrison pauses India flights
Morrison denies Australia ‘forsaking’ citizens with Indian flight cancellations
Royal family
Prince Philip’s death adds new urgency to UK monarchy’s transition plans
Doctor holding new born
‘Every week counts’: High rates of early, planned caesarean births putting babies at risk
Wash your hands: Great for battling COVID, bad for the bacterial health of our plumbing
How to use a windfall to secure your financial future
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video