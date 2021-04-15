News World Two years after the Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire, how is it looking?
Updated:

Two years after the Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire, how is it looking?

A firefighter fights the flames at Notre-Dame Cathedral in April 2019. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

It’s the most famous cathedral in France, with its gothic style and impressive structure drawing millions of tourists from around the globe.

History buffs and Catholics would flock to admire the 858-year-old building, while children would marvel at the home of Quasimodo, the fictional Hunchback of Notre-Dame.

That was until it caught fire on this day two years ago.

The world watched in horror as Paris’ medieval Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames.

As the spire collapsed and much of the roof caved in, firefighters worked tirelessly to ensure the building survived the night.

In a desperate bid to save the building’s precious artefacts, Parisian officials and church caretakers risked their lives by forming a human chain to salvage as many religious relics as possible.

To this day, the exact cause of the blaze remains unclear, though investigators have so far rejected suggestions of foul play.

Instead, they’ve been focusing on a short circuit or even a dropped cigarette as possible explanations.

Days after the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral within the next five years, so it would be ready in time for when Paris hosts the 2024 summer Olympics.

Two years on, where are we at?

Despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, construction work is on target to return the cathedral for worship in 2024, reported Jean-Louis Georgelin last month.

He’s the French army general picked by Mr Macron to lead the building’s restoration.

Some experts say a more realistic timeline would land closer to 2029, as actual restoration work hasn’t even started yet.

Up until now, work has focused on securing the building, including the arduous task of removing 40,000 pieces of scaffolding hardened by the fire, according to French news agency, Agence France-Presse.

This job should be finished during Europe’s summer in June/July, allowing the full restoration works to begin early next year.

Topics:

France Notre Dame
Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

ben roberts-smith
Federal police probe Ben Roberts-Smith allegations
queen prince philip
Queen back at work after Prince Philip’s death
ever given compensation
Suez Canal-blocking ship seized amid eye-watering compo claim
PM’s U-turn on mass vaccination as troubled program gets a fresh push
Prime Minister plans to meet with Brittany Higgins
russell hill carol clay
Two shovels found in year-long search for missing Victorian campers
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video