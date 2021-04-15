Canada’s Olympics uniform is a cheeky poke at itself

Canada has done it again, proving it could be the best country on the planet.

The northern hemisphere nation has unveiled its Olympics Games closing ceremony uniform – and it’s denim.

Of course, the unofficial uniform in Canada is the Canadian tuxedo, a delightful pairing of denim on the bottom and denim on the top.

Or just double-denim in any form.

In a cheeky meta nod, the country’s outfit is a graffiti-laden denim jacket, rereleased this week ahead of the Games’ scheduled start on July 23.

“We love the twist on the iconic Canadian tuxedo for the closing ceremony look,” design team Hudson’s Bay said.

“Tokyo is also known for its street art and fashion. We paid tribute to this in the must-have piece of the collection – the forever-cool jean jacket.

“The graffiti graphic and unexpected patch placements capture a youthful and celebratory feel.”

Yes, the 1990s are in fashion, if you were wondering.

Australia on the other hand, has played its fashion game very straight.

We’ll be wearing various clothes of green and gold, highlighted with Indigenous artwork.