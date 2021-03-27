News World Pilot: ‘Look out to the right, you’ll see the left wing’
Updated:

Pilot: ‘Look out to the right, you’ll see the left wing’

Red and blue: A Southwest Airlines pilot is being investigated for his political rant. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

US safety officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines pilot who was recorded making an expletive-filled rant about northern California liberals as his plane readied for take-off in San Jose, California.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday the agency also reported the incident to the airline.

Southwest said it was handling the matter internally.

The incident, first reported by SFGate.com, happened earlier this month at Norman Y Mineta San Jose International Airport and was captured by the Live ATC website.

“F— this place, Goddamn liberal f—-,” the unidentified pilot says on the recording. “F—— weirdos, probably driving around in f—— Hyundais … go slow as f—.”

The pilot also worked in an admiring reference to “coal rolling”, which is modifying a truck to spew out more exhaust. A few seconds later, he can be heard telling air traffic controllers, “Southwest 531 is ready to go.”

It was not clear what, if anything, set off the pilot.

“FAA regulations prohibit airline pilots from talking about subjects that are unrelated to safely conducting their flight while taxiing and while flying below 10,000 feet altitude,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Dallas-based Southwest declined to identify the pilot. Spokesman Chris Mainz said his comments “are inconsistent with professional behaviour and overall respect that we require of our employees”.

“We are fully addressing the situation internally”, he said, and the airline did not publicly discuss employee matters.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Mystery infection in Qld sparks hunt for missing link, as states react with health alerts
Dennis Atkins: When Scott Morrison says he’s listening, it’s only to himself
Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets CSL staff working on the COVID vaccine while he tours the company's facility in Melbourne, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AAP Image/Andrew Henshaw)
History repeats itself again and again: The story of local hero Commonwealth Serum Laboratories
Fans remember Jessica Walter’s most iconic Lucille Bluth moments
‘Our doors will be shut’: Hospitality heartbreak as staff kicked off JobKeeper
solar-panel-rooftop-tax
What the proposed tax on rooftop solar means for consumers. In a word, ‘Ouch!’
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video