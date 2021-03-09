News World Death toll from Equatorial Guinea explosions rises to 98

Military personnel view debris in the aftermath of an explosion. Photo: AAP
The death toll from a series of explosions in a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea has risen to 98, the health ministry says.

At least 615 people were injured in the blasts on Sunday (local time), which started with a fire at the Nkoantoma Military Base in the coastal city of Bata, according to the defence ministry.

Citing Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the health ministry put the death toll at 98, more than triple an earlier estimate of 31 killed.

People carrying a victim away after a blast site at a military barracks in Bata. Photo: AAP

Of the wounded, 299 remained hospitalised, the ministry tweeted on Monday.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the vice president’s father, has attributed the accident to negligence related to the handling of dynamite and said the explosions damaged almost all homes and buildings in Bata, a city of just over 250,000 people.

Images published by local media showed bodies wrapped in sheets and lined up on the side of a road, with children being pulled out from under piles of broken concrete and twisted metal.

This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks in Bata, Equatorial Guinea. Photo: AAP

Television station TVGE showed the vice president visiting a hospital where victims were being treated on Monday.

The blasts come as Equatorial Guinea, an oil producer, is suffering a double economic shock because of the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in the price of crude oil, which provides around three-fourths of state revenue.

The former Spanish colony has been run by Obiang, Africa’s longest-serving leader, since 1979.

