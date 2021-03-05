A third earthquake has struck off New Zealand, with authorities urging people to move immediately to higher ground.

An 8.0-magnitude quake struck just before 9am (7am AEDT) on Friday near the Kermadec Islands, with the National Emergency Management Authority asking people near the east coast of the North Island to move.

The latest quake was the strongest of the three that have shaken New Zealand since the early hours of Friday morning.

People in Northland, the East Cape and on Great Barrier Island needed to “move immediately” to higher ground or as far inland as possible, the authority said.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said on Friday morning that there was a potential tsunami threat to Norfolk Island.

The 8.0-magnitude quake followed earlier 7.4 and 7.1-magnitude quakes.

TSUNAMI WARNING issued following Kermadecs earthquake. People near coast from the BAY OF ISLANDS to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY, and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND must MOVE IMMEDIATELY to nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

A massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck New Zealand just hours after a 7.3-magnitude quake was felt strongly off the east coast.

A tsunami warning has been issued, with the National Emergency Management Agency warning New Zealanders in coastal areas to brace for “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore”.

The United States Geological Survey reported the magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the Kermadec Islands at 6.41am.

People living on the east coast in Northland, at the top of New Zealand, were warned to stay off beaches and out of the water following the Kermadec quake.

“People near coast from the BAY OF ISLANDS to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY, and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND must MOVE IMMEDIATELY to nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible,” the National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

It came after people near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay were told to evacuate amid concern the 7.3 magnitude quake that occurred at 2.27am local time (12.27am Australian time) on Friday could trigger a tsunami.

According to seismological agency Geonet, more than 60,000 people reported feeling the earthquake, which struck 95 kilometres east of Te Araroa.

About 282 people described the shaking as “severe” and 75 said it was “extreme”, but most others described it as light.

“People near the coast who felt a long or strong earthquake… should move immediately to the nearest high ground… or as far inland as possible,” the National Emergency Management Agency said in a warning of a tsunami threat along the east of the North Island.

The closest major city to the epicentre is Gisborne with a population of about 35,500 residents.

“Hope everyone is OK out there – especially on the East Coast who would have felt the full force of that earthquake,” prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, posted on Instagram.

The tsunami warning has since been withdrawn but residents were asked to stay on alert.

“Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled,” the National Emergency Management Agency warned.

“She was a beauty, it really shook. I’m quite frightened, I’ve got no idea if there’s going to be a tsunami, it was massive,” Rex from Gisborne told Newstalk ZB’s Bruce Russell.

“It’s the biggest I’ve felt in a long, long time and I’m 80.”

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the quake has woken “everyone” up.

“Our Civil Defence teams got into action immediately to make sure everyone was safe and sound.

“I’ve heard reports of little bits of damage, nothing major at this stage.”

Helen in the Chatham Islands said it was the biggest earthquake she has ever felt.

“It went on and on and on. I’m in the old stone house and I didn’t know where to stand because it’s all rock. I’ve never felt one so big – it must be massive across New Zealand. It died down and then went on and on again,” she toldNewstalk ZB.

There was no immediate report of damages from the quake that occurred at 2.27am local time (12.27am AEDT) on Friday.

GeoNet pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 with a depth of 94 kilometres.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

