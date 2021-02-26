News World US carries out airstrike against Iranian-backed militia in Syria in Joe Biden’s first military action
Updated:

US carries out airstrike against Iranian-backed militia in Syria in Joe Biden's first military action

The Pentagon confirmed the strike, which was an apparent response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq. Photo: AP
The United States has carried out an airstrike in Syria against a structure belonging to what it says were Iran-backed militia.

While the strike could be the first retaliatory moves by US President Joe Biden following last week’s attacks, the move appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk of escalation.

Also a decision to strike only in Syria and not in Iraq would give the Iraqi government some breathing room as it carries out its own investigation of a February 15 attack that wounded Americans.

Two officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was approved by Mr Biden.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

