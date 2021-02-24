Tiger Woods rushed to hospital after major car accident

Golfing great Tiger Woods is having surgery for leg injuries suffered in a serious car crash in the Los Angeles.

Fire crews used the ‘jaws of life’ to get Woods from the vehicle after it rolled and suffered major damage, police said.

The sportsman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” his manager, Mark Steinberg, saidt.

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Los Angeles police will provide an update on Woods’ condition later on Wednesday (Australian time).

A news helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department earlier confirmed officers responded to a single vehicle rollover near the Rolling Hills Estates shortly after 7am on Tuesday (local time).

“The vehicle sustained major damage,” a statement said.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

Good wishes began flowing for the injured golfer shortly after news of his accident broke. Among the first was former US president Donald Trump, himself a keen golfer.

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion,” he said in a statement released on social media by one of advisers.

Mr Trump awarded Woods the US’s highest civilian honour, the Medal of Freedom, in a ceremony at the White House in 2019. At the time, he called the five-time Masters winner “a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive”.

Fellow golfer Justin Thomas was the first player to sit for a media conference at the WGC Championships in Florida after news of the accident became public.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” a visibly upset Thomas said.

“It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident, and man, I just hope he’s all right. I just worry for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Fellow golfing great Jack Nicklaus offered “heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time”.

Nike, a long-time Woods sponsor, said in a statement: “We are following the news around Tiger and our thoughts and heart are with him and his family at this time.”

Woods, who lives in Florida, was in Los Angeles to host the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

-with AAP