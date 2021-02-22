News World Seagull eats man’s tongue, after woman bites it off in street brawl
Updated:

Seagull eats man’s tongue, after woman bites it off in street brawl

In a twist to the old adage, a Scottish man found his tongue ‘got’ by a seagull, after it was bitten off in a surprise street attack.

The series of events that led James McKenzie to be without part of his tongue is quite complex – and somewhat unbelievable.

(Although it really did happen, Mr McKenzie just had his case heard in court.)

The Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard Bethaney Ryan bit off Mr McKenzie’s tongue, after the two got into a bit of a biff in the street.

A verbal argument broke out as they passed each other in the street, about 8pm on August 1, 2019.

Ryan, who pled guilty, tried to walk away from Mr McKenzie but the court heard he came at her with his fists clenched.

She responded by pushing up against him, kissing him – and then biting through his tongue.

Mr McKenzie spat his severed tongue out on to the ground, where it was gobbled up by an eagle-eyed seagull.

It wasn’t his whole tongue – just a piece some 2cm by 3cm, the court heard – but the incident still left him reasonably traumatised and injured.

“He did not require surgery given the piece of tongue was no longer available and could not be reattached,” the court heard.

