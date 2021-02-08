‘We could see the fury of river’: Rescuers scramble to find dozens missing after glacier cracks

Indian rescuers are scrambling to find more than 140 people missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off and released a torrent of water and debris.

A hydroelectric plant on the Alaknanda was destroyed and a plant under construction on the Dhauliganga was damaged when the Nanda Devi glacier partially split on Sunday night (AEDT).

Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesman Vivek Pandey said at least 42 workers were trapped in two tunnels at the Dhauliganga project as grey muddy, concrete-grey floodwaters smashed through the valley.

Amid cheers and relief from rescuers, 16 people were pulled out of one of the tunnels, while at least 30 others remained stranded inside the other, he said.

“The rescuers used ropes and shovels to reach the mouth of the tunnel. They dug through the debris and entered … They are yet to come in touch with the stranded people,” said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

An additional 140 workers at the two plants were missing, Mr Pandey said and at least people are confirmed to have been killed.

“Devastating scenes after the collapse of a glacier in Uttarakhand, India,” wrote Senator Penny Wong.

“Our thoughts are with the many victims, their families and the brave rescue teams working to free those still trapped,” she said.

More than 2000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police took part in Sunday’s search-and-rescue operation, including soldiers expert in mountaineering, working into the night under halogen lights.

The flood was caused when a portion of the glacier snapped off, releasing water trapped behind it, authorities said.

It rushed down the mountain and into other bodies of water, forcing the evacuation of many villages along the banks of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.

Flowing out of the Himalayan mountains, the two rivers meet before merging with the Ganges River.

Police official Surjeet Singh said at least nine bodies were recovered.

Mr Rawat said authorities were able to save other hydropower units downstream because of timely action taken to release water by opening gates.

The floodwaters also damaged houses, said Ravi Bejaria, a government spokesman, though he had no details on the number and whether any residents were injured, missing or dead.

“It all started sometime around 10 in the morning. We heard a bang, which shook our village,” said Dinesh Negi, a resident of Raini village.

He said they watched from high above one of the rivers as the water turned muddy and surged in a torrent.

“We knew something wrong had happened,” Mr Negi said. “We could see the fury of the river.”



Scientists have long known global warning is contributing to the melting and the breakup of the world’s glaciers.

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business who has contributed to UN-sponsored research on global warming, said while data on the cause of the disaster was not yet available, “this looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming”.

-with AAP