New Zealand has a message for all the tourists posing, gazing out at sunsets, the couples taking that behind-the-back-holding-hands photo: You’re boring, and we hate you.

Maybe hate is too strong a word. But the Land of the Long White Cloud is definitely sick of seeing the same old tired tourist snaps, day in, day out.

So it’s throwing down the challenge: Do something different for your next holiday snap.

That’s the basis of the country’s latest tourism campaign, which launched on Thursday.

Famed for their funny advertising, NZ brings in local comedian Tom Sainsbury to deliver the message to travellers.

“I’ve been alerted to a situation that’s been happening a lot lately,” Sainsbury says in the campaign’s video, acting as a member of the Social Observation Squad.

“People have been seeing those photos on social media, and they’re going to great lengths to copy them.

“You know them: Hot tub back shot. Man sits quietly on the rock contemplating. Hot dog legs.”

And, as he reaches the top of a mountain, megaphone in hand, aimed at some offending tourists, “A classic in these parts, the summit spreadeagle”.

A couple of years ago, the summit spreadeagle went viral, thanks to a photo of a queue of people lining up not to see the view – but to get their photo for Instagram.

The ‘Do Something New’ tourism tagline has been running since May, and is aimed at boosting the country’s domestic tourism industry, which has been struggling from the pandemic-induced border closures.

The video comes at a sensitive time for the country, as it struggles with its first locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in two months, which are believed to be a particularly contagious strain originated from South Africa.

Australia has hit pause on a trans-Tasman travel bubble until January 31.