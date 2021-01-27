News World Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden agree to extend arms treaty
Updated:

Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden agree to extend arms treaty

Russia and the United States exchanged documents to extend the New START nuclear treaty. Photo: AAP
US President Joe Biden has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office and raised concerns about Russian activities including the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the White House says.

A White House statement said the two leaders agreed to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension of the New START arms control treaty between the United States and Russia by February 5, when the current pact expires.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced the phone call between the two leaders at her daily briefing. It came as Biden adjusts US policy in a more robust way toward Russia after his predecessor, Donald Trump refused to take on Mr Putin directly.

At the same time, Mr Biden sought to repair the strained alliance between the United States and Europe by stressing in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Washington would abide by the NATO treaty’s mutual defence pact.

“President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to collective defence under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and underscored his commitment to strengthening transatlantic security,” a White House statement said.

In the Putin phone call, Ms Psaki said, topics included Biden’s proposal to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia for five years and “strong (US) support for Ukraine sovereignty” in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

The arms control treaty limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1550 strategic nuclear warheads each.

Ms Psaki said Mr Biden also raised the case of Navalny, who was jailed after his return to Moscow from Germany last week, a case that has raised tension between Russia and the United States.

Biden further voiced concern to Mr Putin about what the White House called interference in the 2020 presidential election, as well as the massive Solar Winds cyber hack blamed on Moscow and reports that Russians offered bounties to Taliban insurgents for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

Mr Biden’s phone call with Mr Stoltenberg came a day after he spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

-AAP

