Two landslides triggered by heavy rain have left at least 11 dead and 18 injured on Indonesia’s most populous island.

Rescuers were searching for survivors and evacuating residents after a landslide in Cihanjuang village in the Sumedang district of West Java province when they were buried.

Homes already partially covered in mud were buried deeper by the bigger second landslide.

The head of a local disaster relief agency and an Indonesian Army captain were among the victims of the second landslide.

AFP news agency reported that a six-year-old boy was also among the dead.

Rescue crews were expected to continue their work at the village on Monday morning as dozens of locals remained missing after the weekend’s rain.

“The first landslide was triggered by high rainfall and unstable soil conditions,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said.said

“Subsequent landslides occurred while officers were still evacuating victims at the first landslide area.”

Seasonal rains and high tide in recent days have caused widespread flooding across much of Indonesia.

At the same time, the country is reeling from the suspected deaths of 62 people who were on board a Sriwijaya Air jet carrying when it crashed into the sea soon after taking off from the capital Jakarta in heavy rain.

-with AAP