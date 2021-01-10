A desperate search is underway after a budget flight with 62 people on board plummeted at high speed into the ocean north of Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

The Sriwijaya Air plane is thought to have suddenly plunged 3000m in less than a minute, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Witnesses reportedly saw the airliner nose dive into the ocean just four minutes after it took off in rainy weather from Soekarno-Hatta airport.

The Boeing 737-500 disappeared from radar after the pilot contacted air traffic control to ascend to an altitude of 29,000 feet (9000m), Indonesia’s transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.

The wreckage is believed to be in waters 20-30 metres deep in the Thousand Islands chain of islands in the Java Sea.

Local fisherman Solihin, 22, from Lancang Island, said he and two other fishermen heard an explosion about 30 meters from them.

“We thought it was a bomb or a tsunami since after that we saw the big splash from the water after the explosion,” he said.

“It was raining heavily and the weather was so bad. So it is difficult to see around clearly.

“But we can see the splash and a big wave after the sounds. We were very shocked and directly saw the plane debris and the fuel around our boat.”

Residents of nearby islands have gathered debris such as cables and pieces of metal from the water which they say are from the shattered plane.

The Boeing 737-500 was flying from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo.

The aircraft is not the Boeing 737 Max model that was grounded from March 2019 until last December following two deadly crashes.

The Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182, with 50 passengers and 12 crew, made no may day or distress call, authorities say.

A dozen vessels, including four warships, were deployed in a search-and-rescue operation centred between Lancang island and Laki island, part of the Thousand Islands chain just north of Jakarta.

“Several pieces of debris suspected to be from the aircraft have been found and they are already on our boat for further investigation,” Bambang Suryoaji, deputy of operations at Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency said.

The crash comes about two years after an Indonesian Lion Air flight crashed into the sea soon after take-off from Jakarta airport.

The Lion Air flight was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 which crashed 13 minutes after take-off on October 29, 2018, killing all 189 passengers and crew.

The Lion Air plane was a much newer plane than the Sriwijaya aircraft, reported to have been 26 years old with a good safety record.

Indonesia, a nation of 17,000 islands, has a chequered air safety history, with multiple budget airlines servicing the sprawling republic and a history of tragic air crashes.